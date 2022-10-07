Need more ports? This tiny, lightweight, premium-quality dock delivers

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There never seems to be enough ports on modern laptops and PCs.
But fear not, because a whole bunch of docks and dongles has flooded the market to fill this gap. Docks come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, features, and prices. Some are budget, while others are premium.
The Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter with 2.5 Ethernet falls into that premium category and is perfect for professionals who want performance.
Satechi USB-4 Multiport with 2.5 Ethernet tech specs:
There are three things that I check out on every dock that I test.
First, do all the ports live up to the manufacturer's specifications? I often come across devices that make bold claims, and fail to live up to them.
This dock performs as advertised, with every port delivering the specified performance.
No problem there.
Another thing I look for is build quality. Good quality ports are a must, as is a robust design that can handle being thrown into a laptop bag.
The metal and nylon construction of the dock means that it's robust while still being lightweight.
Finally, I like the dock to stay cool when in use, because no one wants a burning hot bit of kit on their desk (or lap). I've come across some truly roasting docks. The cooling fins built into this dock keep it at an acceptable temperature.
Priced at $149.99, the Satechi USB-4 Multiport with 2.5 Ethernet is not cheap. But premium adapters that have high-performance outputs don't come cheap, and multiport adapters that can push a lot of data through the ports and remain cool are rarer still. Satechi does have a more expensive multiport adapter (the Multiport MX), but you can also pick up one for close to a third of a price (the very capable Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter 4K is only $59).
If you want something more capable, such as a docking station, then you can be looking at a lot more money (and you should take a look at the excellent OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 dock).
I've come to expect good things from Satechi, and this adapter doesn't disappoint.