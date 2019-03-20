Global security spending to top $103 billion in 2019, says IDC

Five IT security questions any executive should know how to answer If you can't answer these basic questions, your company's security could be at risk. Read more: https://zd.net/2MGD4ly

special feature Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today's security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions -- or even billions -- of dollars at risk when information security isn't handled properly. Read More

Global spending on security hardware, software and services will top $103 billion in 2019, up 9.4 percent from 2018, with large enterprises spending the most, according to IDC data.

IDC projects that global spending on security will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2 percent from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, IDC forecasts security-related spending till be $133.8 billion.

Large companies with 500 to more than 1,000 employees will account for two thirds of security spending. The U.S. will spend the most on security and hit $44.7 billion in 2019 with manufacturing and federal government accounting for 20 percent of the total. China will be the second largest market followed by Japan and U.K.

The Windows 10 security guide: How to safeguard your business | What is malware? Everything you need to know about viruses, trojans and malicious software | TechRepublic: Cybersecurity no. 1 challenge for CXOs, but only 39% have a defense strategy

IDC's 2019 forecast has a few notable points.