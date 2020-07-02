Goanna Solutions to deliver AWS re/Start training program in Australia

Image: AWS

Goanna Solutions has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a new digital skills training program that prepares unemployed, underemployed, and people in between work for careers in cloud computing, and connects them to potential employers.

Goanna Solutions is an Indigenous Australian-owned enterprise providing clients with IT-based training and labour-hire services, as well as technology solutions including software, hardware, consulting services, and cybersecurity.

AWS re/Start will be delivered as part of Goanna Solutions' Yapang initiative.

Yapang translates as "pathways" from the Dunghutti Aboriginal language.

Yapang is touted as addressing and matching the needs of two groups, with the first being unemployed and underemployed individuals who have an aptitude for cloud skills, but have not traditionally had access to opportunities to develop a career in cloud computing.

The second is organisations looking to grow their cloud talent and build a diverse workforce.

The first AWS re/Start cohort, which kicked off in Melbourne and Sydney this week, provides the opportunity to complete 12 weeks of virtual classroom-based training led by an AWS-accredited instructor.

Cohorts are currently running virtually due to COVID-19.

The program is aiming to prepare individuals to pursue the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, which is touted by the cloud giant as validating an individual's overall understanding of cloud technology with an industry-recognised credential while practising problem solving based on real-world situations and hands-on lab exercises.

"We are committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive technology sector and creating new opportunities for our graduates as they become entry-level cloud practitioners," Goanna Solutions social impact lead Liam Harte said. "Initiatives like these provide a wide range of people with a new option to explore a career in cloud computing and secure long-term employment."

The plan for the pair of companies is that through Goanna Solutions' established relationships and networks with Indigenous communities and organisations, AWS re/Start will help to enable diverse future cloud talent and successful cloud careers.

After kicking off in the United Kingdom in 2017, AWS re/Start now has program sites in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Canada, and Australia.

