GoDaddy names Expedia alum as CEO

GoDaddy said Aman Bhutani, who used to be president of Brand Expedia Group, will be its new CEO as current chief Scott Wagner steps down for health reasons.

Bhutani will take over on Sept. 4. Bhutani at Brand Expedia Group oversaw travel brands Expedia, Travelocity and Orbitz. He had been CTO and senior vice president of engineering before that.

GoDaddy also reported its second quarter results. The company reported a net loss of $12.7 million, or 7 cents a share, on revenue of $737.2 million, up 13.1% from $651.6 million a year ago. Average revenue per user was $153, up from $142 a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with 19 million customers. Domains revenue was $334 million with hosting sales of $279.8 million. Business and applications revenue was $123 million, up 20.4%.

GoDaddy added that its website building app called GoCentral had strong demand as did Managed WordPress. In addition, GoDaddy has added Amazon Web Services integration. AWS will use GoDaddy's domain platform for domain registration.

For 2019, GoDaddy said it expects revenue to be between $2.97 billion to $3 billion, up 12% to 13%.