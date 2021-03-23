Google announces new Network Connectivity Center

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced the preview of Network Connectivity Center, its new tool for managing cloud and on-premise networks. The tool is the latest component of Google's offerings aimed at companies adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies.

With the Network Connectivity Center, organizations can create, connect, and manage heterogeneous on-prem and cloud networks from a single place. The aim is to make it easier to deliver consistent network access, policies and services, regardless of where an organization's applications or users are located. Customers can use it to connect VPNs, partner and dedicated interconnects, third-party routers and software-defined WANs.

The Network Connectivity Center offers VPN-based multi-cloud connectivity directly and via a set of partners. It runs on Google's global infrastructure. It also pairs with the Network Intelligence Center, the platform Google debuted in 2019 for network monitoring, verification and optimization.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the Network Connectivity Center is also enabling the wider availability of Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud. Announced last year, the integration extends the Cisco SD-WAN fabric to Google Cloud for automated site-to-cloud and site-to-site connectivity.

The new integration is based on Cisco SD-WAN Cloud OnRamp, which extends Cisco SD-WAN's fabric to public cloud environments. The idea is to make it easier to connect branch offices to cloud workloads.

Like Google, Cisco is aiming to accommodate the growing number of organizations adopting multi-cloud strategies. The networking giant pointed to Gartner data showing that the average enterprise now connects to more than 20 public cloud services.

According to Cisco, the phase 2 launch of Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud will enable intelligent and real-time telemetry exchange with all Google Cloud multi-cloud applications.