Google bringing material design to Gmail and G Suite apps for iOS and Android

Fresh from imposing its new Gmail design onto its users, Google is bringing an updated look to its G Suite mobile apps, starting with Gmail.

Google said in a blog post that its new Gmail updates will roll out over the coming weeks, with G Suite to follow later this year.

"This update is part of a larger effort to make G Suite look and act like a family of products, designed in the Google Material Theme with ease of use in mind," Google said.

"We've already updated the web experiences for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and most recently Google Docs and Sites."

Users of Google's other Gmail client, Inbox, have only a handful of weeks before the app is sent to the ever-increasing garbage heap of dumped Google products.

"As we look to the future, we want to take a more focused approach that will help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to Inbox by Gmail at the end of March 2019," Google said in September.

Since that time, Google has been porting a number of Inbox features across to Gmail, both on the web and in its apps.

Google introduced a number of shortcut features to Gmail last week, including undo and redo when composing an email, and a shortcut for strikethrough text.

(Image: Google)

Related Coverage