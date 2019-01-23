Google to Gmail users: You're getting these three new editing features

Google is rolling out handy new shortcut features in Gmail to help users correct mistakes and edit while in compose view.

The features include a new shortcut to undo or redo in the compose window and a new shortcut for strikethrough text.

The shortcuts will be added to each end of the formatting menu located at the bottom of the Gmail compose window.

Just like word processors, Gmail will allow users to undo actions for the occasions you meant to copy text but accidentally deleted it.

There's also a new redo option. The two buttons for undo and redo are respectively represented by curved backward and forward arrows which are located on the left-hand side of the formatting menu.

The new strikethrough button is located on the right-hand side of the menu. It has been introduced because users want a quick way to express a change in thought in email.

"Strikethrough is a visual cue that something has been completed or can be used as an edit suggestion. We've heard from you that this functionality is critical to quickly and efficiently write emails, especially when you want to visually indicate a change in language," Google explains on its G Suite updates blog.

Image: Google

Gmail users will also be able to download email as .EML files from the web. EML files are recognized by email clients like Outlook, Apple Mail or Thunderbird. Google says it will let users view Gmail content along with other attachments within these clients. Users can also add downloaded email as attachments in emails.

Users can download messages as .EML files from the three-dot menu by clicking 'Download message' at the bottom. Previously this could done by clicking 'Show original' and downloading it as an .EML file, but took a few more steps.

The new features are rolling out over the next few days to all Gmail users on the web and to G Suite users.

