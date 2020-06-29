Google Cloud brings Bare Metal Solution to new regions

Google Cloud on Monday announced it's expanding its Bare Metal Solution to five additional regions, with plans to launch four more sites by the end of the year. First announced back in November, the Bare Metal Solution provides hardware for running specialized workloads, such as Oracle Database, close to Google Cloud.

The new sites offering the Bare Metal Solution are Ashburn, Virginia; Frankfurt; London; Los Angeles, California; and Sydney. By the end of 2020, it will also be available in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo.

Bare Metal Solution is aimed at enterprises with mission-critical workloads that are typically difficult to move to the cloud. It offers fully-managed infrastructure, including compute, storage and networking, as well as power, cooling and facilities. Rather than using hardware within Google Cloud data centers (like standard bare metal cloud services), the infrastructure is deployed in region extensions with less than two millisecond latency to Google Cloud. In most cases, the company says, the latency is sub-millisecond.

The infrastructure is connected with a dedicated, low-latency interconnect and connects to all native Google Cloud services.

The service uses OEM hardware that is certified to run multiple enterprise applications, and it comes with automation tools for quick onboarding. The dedicated servers are based on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and come with anywhere from 16 cores up to 112 cores with 3 terabytes of DRAM.

Bare Metal Solution is offered through a subscription pricing model.