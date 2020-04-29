Google Cloud opens Las Vegas region

Google Cloud on Wednesday opened its latest cloud region in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tech giant now has four cloud regions in the western US, seven across the entire US and 23 globally.

Adding more regions to the western US helps Google's customers reach their end users more quickly, while giving them the flexibility and capacity to distribute workloads across different regions. The other western US regions are in Los Angeles, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and

All of Google's cloud regions offer access to three zones. Each zone includes separate software, power, cooling, network and security infrastructure, as well as compute and storage resources.

One customer taking advantage of the new region is Aristocrat, company that makes digital gaming products, including casino games.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on Google's advertising business, it doesn't seem to be bringing down its cloud business. Earlier this week, Google reported that its cloud revenue in the first quarter climbed 52 percent year-over-year.