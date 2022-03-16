Google Domains is now out of beta after seven years

Google has announced Google Domains is generally available in 26 countries, seven years after the service was launched in beta.

In beta, Google Domains was only available to users in the United States with prices starting from $12 a year.

Coming out of beta, Google is offering to host domain names from $18 a year, which will vary based on the domain endings that users choose. There are more than 300 domain endings available.

Google said to help users get started, it is offering new and returning users 20% off any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains using the code DOMAINS25. The offer is valid until April 15.

As part of signing up, features available to users include the ability to create up to 100 email aliases linked to their domain and have them forwarded to an existing email account, as well as access to Google's domain name system and tools such as Google Ads and Search Console.

Users will also be provided with private detail registration, two-step verification, and one-click domain name system security extensions at no additional cost, Google said.

Google added that users can connect with website builders including Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost, or Google sites to create professional-looking websites or online stores without coding.

