Google enhances security with dark web monitoring, iOS password filler

Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images

For Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google is rolling out new features aimed squarely at keeping users safer online.

First up, Apple users who also dabble in the Google ecosystem are getting a little more security this week as Google has unveiled some new password management features for iOS devices.

Starting today, Google is making available an autofill option for its password manager on Apple devices. With this option selected, Google Password Manager will remember any passwords and automatically sign in to accounts using those passwords.

The move comes just a few days after Google announced that it's making passkey the default login option for all accounts, effectively moving away from passwords entirely.

It's worth noting that the Chrome app already does have an autofill option for passwords, so this feature is likely aimed at those folks who use Apple's own Safari as their primary browser. The option to enter a saved password will appear in the suggestions row on the keyboard and will still require either a fingerprint or face verification to proceed.

To access the new Google Password Manager for iOS, head to Settings, then Passwords and Password options. You'll see the option to add "Google." Make sure you have updated to the latest version of the Google app from the App Store.

For Android users, Google is also expanding its dark web reporting to the Google app. This was originally a feature exclusive for Google One subscribers, but it was deployed earlier this year to Gmail users. With these reports, users can check to see if their information has been exposed on the dark web. To check your information, click on the top-right corner account menu and you should see "dark web report" about halfway down. This feature is expected to roll out to iOS users soon.

Records are searched for Information like your name, address, phone number, social security number, username and password. If anything is found, it's presented in redacted form, but you're given a link to the site and a recommendation on how to secure yourself.