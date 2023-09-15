Unlock the best new features in iPhone 15, iOS 17, and Apple Watch with these tips

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows off the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the Sept. 12, 2023 Apple Event. Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The season for new Apple iPhones has arrived and there are plenty of quality-of-life upgrades coming to this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. And, there's also much to look forward to in Apple's new software that's coming in iOS 17, WatchOS 10, iPadOS 17, MacOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.

ZDNET has a new series to help you take advantage of those features and find the ones that will make the biggest difference for you in your work and in daily life. We've got tips to help you learn how to use Live Voicemail , StandBy Mode, Contact Posters, NameDrop, the Action Button, Double-Tap in Apple Watch, the sweet new updates coming to new AirPods Pro 2, and a lot more.

So if you're ready to get smarter with your devices and unlock more of their best features, we've got you covered.

Below is the list of all the tips that are part of this package. And since we'll continue to update this list as we publish new tips, you can check back at this page for the latest links.

If there are other Apple tips you'd like to see ZDNET create a tutorial for, let us know in the comments.