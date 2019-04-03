Google expands its Duplex AI technology to more devices

Google is expanding the availability Duplex, the voice assistant that helps you book restaurant reservations over the phone. According to the Duplex support page, as 9to5Google noted earlier, customers can now use the feature on any Android device running version 5.0 or newer as well as iPhones with Google Assistant installed.

Back in March, Google brought the service to all Pixel phones in 43 states with the promise to roll it out to more devices in the weeks to follow.

Duplex was first introduced about a year ago at the Google I/O conference. Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave an impressive demo, showing how a human-sounding Duplex voice can naturally interact with a real person on the other end of the line. Duplex faced some immediate scrutiny over disclosure and ethics issues, and Google responded by enabling the feature to disclose that it's a Google Assistant.

As the voice assistant expands, it should help Google bring voice UIs into more and more consumer and enterprise applications.