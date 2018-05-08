Google auditions to be your personal digital twin via Duplex, Google Assistant

Video: Google's Assistant gets an AI upgrade with Duplex

Google outlines Duplex, Google Assistant enhancements in bid to be your personal digital twin

Google's future success with consumers and businesses may ultimately rest on whether its Google Assistant serve as your personal digital twin.

At Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai outlined an experiment with Google Assistant that leverages a technology the company calls Duplex. Duplex was developed to bring more artificial intelligence to Google Assistant, make calls for you, book appointments and connect businesses with consumers.

"Done correctly, this will save time for people and generate a lot of business. We're going to work hard to get this right," said Pichai, who noted that Google is "working hard to give people back time."



A cynic would note that using Google Assistant to manage appointments and calls to businesses could also drive ad revenue gains. But I'll table that cynicism for one simple reason: I need a digital twin.

What's a digital twin? In the enterprise, a digital twin is a replica of a physical machine or object. The idea is to run scenarios for predictive maintenance, prototype improvements and also develop products and services faster. The idea of a digital twin for a wind turbine is one thing. Having a digital replica of yourself to handle tasks is quite another.

Google makes it easier to incorporate machine learning into mobile apps | Google preps TPU 3.0 for AI, machine learning, model training | Google Assistant is about to get much smarter | CNET: Google's Android P will use AI to save your phone battery life | Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet

Now as Pichai's demo highlighted, Google Assistant today is more about using AI and natural speech recognition is really more about outsourcing. You can have Google Assistant make a round of calls--at least when the service graduates from an experiment. Duplex will also be used to update search results as Google Assistant makes calls to businesses to update holiday hours and changes from the norm.

Outsourcing tasks to Google Assistant--via Android or Google Home--is notable and can give it a leg up vs. Amazon Alexa. But the big picture will revolve around the digital twin. The parts are in place to ultimately have Google Assistant act on your behalf. Today, Google Assistant gets more voices. At Google I/O in 2020 maybe Google Assistant gets your voice.

More on digital twins:

Rest assured that this digital twin scenario will creep people out. There was something delightfully creepy about Pichai's demo of Duplex and using Google Assistant to make calls. But how much time is spent on the mundane. A digital replica of you could get a lot done. In addition, Google is going to learn a lot more about you as you use its services. For instance, Google will start prodding you to take a break from screentime based on your behavior.

Initially, I thought this digital twin concept would be delivered by a bot technology. Google Assistant, Duplex and voice provides a better road. CNET in a profile of Duplex noted:

If the goal is for the Assistant to be Google personified, it still has a lot of evolving to do. So far, Google's helper -- and honestly, Alexa, Siri and Cortana, too -- haven't lived up to their promise.

Google personified is just the first step. The real win is to have Google become your digital twin and act on your behalf. Consider me on board once the Duplex experiment develops a bit more.

RELATED AND PREVIOUS COVERAGE: