Google I/O: Google announces Shopify integration, outlines Shopping Graph dataset

Google announced a new partnership with Shopify that will enable its merchants to feature their products across Google Search, Maps, Images, Lens and YouTube.

The integration is aimed at helping merchants become more discoverable in the Google Shopping ecosystem among high-intent consumers.

Google also outlined its efforts around Shopping Graph, which it describes as a comprehensive dataset for billions of products and the merchants that sell them. Built using the same principle as Google's Knowledge Graph, Shopping Graph brings together information from websites, prices, reviews, videos and retailer product data, and calculates how those attributes relate to one another.

From The Keyword:

With people shopping across Google more than a billion times a day, the Shopping Graph makes those sessions more helpful by connecting people with over 24 billion listings from millions of merchants across the web. It works in real-time so people can discover and shop for products that are available right now.

Another notable Google Shopping announcement is the ability for Google Lens to detect searchable items in screenshots saved to Google Photos. Google is also working to tackle cart abandonment with a new Chrome tool that bundles together open carts in a separate tab in an effort to encourage people to make a purchase.

Meanwhile, a new "coming soon" feature will let users link loyalty programs from merchants like Sephora to their Google account. The idea is help brands foster a more direct relationship with customers.