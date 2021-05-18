Google I/O: Workspace wants to help improve your writing

Google is updating Workspace, its productivity and collaboration tools, with a bundle of updates that will make it easier for teams to build plans together in what Google calls a "smart canvas." The updates include assisted writing features that suggest changes to improve your content.

For the past 15 years, Google has been moving its productivity tools "away from digital pieces of paper and toward collaborative, linked content inspired by the web," Google's Javier Soltero said during the Google I/O conference keynote address on Tuesday. "Smart canvas is the next step."

Soltero demonstrated how a marketing team would use a Workspace smart canvas to plan their next campaign. For instance, Google has updated the @-mention capability in documents. The @-mention already shows you information like a person's location, job title and contact information. Now, users can type simply type "@" to see a list of recommended people, files and meetings. These smart chips will come to Sheets in the coming month.

The "assisted writing" capability will suggest changes to your content to make it more inclusive. For instance, it would suggest using the world "chairperson" instead of "chairman," or "mail carrier" instead of "mailman" It can also make stylistic suggestions, helping a user avoid passive voice or offensive language.

Other updates in Workspace include: