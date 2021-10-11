Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6: Release date, price specs, rumors and more

Google

Google is good at a lot of things. Search. Ads. Android. Gmail. But one thing it's not good at is keeping each year's Pixel release a secret. Granted, the last couple of years Google has announced its latest phones a month or two before their actual launch to get ahead of any leaks.

This year, Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and the Tensor processor that will power them. But the announcement didn't include very many details about the phones ahead of their Oct. 19 announcement.

However, we don't have to wait until then to learn all about the phones. Carphone Warehouse accidentally published the landing pages for both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro over the weekend, revealing every juicy detail. The pages have since been taken down, but there are, of course, screenshots. Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter was the first to report the pages, and he also has high-resolution screenshots of each page.

While we wait for Google to press play on the Oct. 19 virtual event and make all of this official, here's what we already knew, what we know thanks to the most thorough leak we've seen yet, and what we still don't know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

When will Google release the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and how to watch?

The launch event is Oct. 19

A release date is currently unknown

Google will formally announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on Oct. 19. The stream will start at 10am PT/1 pm ET. If you plan on watching the event yourself, you can watch it on the Pixel Fall Launch website.

How much will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cost?

It's still a mystery

Google has done a good job of keeping the price for both phones a secret. I've combed through several reports and leaks, and it seems to be the consensus that a leak from Yogesh Brar is most likely accurate or at least very close. According to Brar, the Pixel 6 will start at $749 and the Pixel 6 Pro will start at either $1,049 or $1,099.

Both of those prices are competitive with both Apple's iPhone lineup and Samsung's Galaxy S21 line — something Google had avoided with last year's Pixel 5.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

What will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look like?

There's nothing left to the imagination

Google has published many photos of the phones

And it's been on display in New York

When Google pre-announced both phones earlier this year, the company published several photos of the phones. In addition to the photos, Google has had the phones on display — albeit behind glass — at the Google Store in Manhattan.

As you can see there are several different color options and combinations, split up by the camera bar on the back of either model. This design has grown on me quite a bit since it was first unveiled and I cannot wait to see it in person. If you want to look at all of the color options, you can check out both phones on the Google Store. Yes, the listing is already live.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

What are the specs of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

Google Tensor will power both phones

Both phones have big camera upgrades

Even though the Carphone Warehouse leak was very thorough, it didn't include pricing or a list of every specification. There have been numerous reports and leaks over the last couple of months detailing various bits and pieces of what we should expect.

We do know that both phones will have a 50-megapixel main camera, a huge boost from the 12-megapixel sensor that Google has used for the last few years in its Pixel phones. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also have a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, while only the 6 Pro will have a 48-megapixel telephoto.

Google's "Magic Eraser" featured is finally ready. It will let you erase random objects or people from your pictures, and there's also reference to a new Face Unblur feature that will make faces in your Portrait photos look sharper.

Battery life is only listed as "all day," which is a claim almost all phone makers use now. The problem with that is everyone's definition of all day is different and open to interpretation.

As for displays, we're looking at 6.1-inches for the Pixel 6 and 6.7-inches for the Pixel 6 Pro. Both will have some form of higher refresh rate, with the 6 Pro ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz with an LTPO screen.

Both phones have an IP68 rating, meaning they should survive a quick drop into a pool or a spilled drink.

What don't we know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

Release date

Pricing

Full specifications

Even though there's plenty of information included in the Carphone Warehouse leak, it doesn't include everything. There have been several reports and leaks that have each added their own piece to the puzzle, but it's still not complete. We don't have an official release date, official pricing or full rundown of specifications.

And as is always the case with this sort of thing, until Google makes the official announcement, any of this information can change.

Thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer for the launch event, and you can bet we'll have plenty of coverage on Oct. 19.

In the meantime, if you're thinking about getting Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, which model are you leaning towards? Let us know in the comments below.