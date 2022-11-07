/>
Innovation
The top phone ring lights, starting from $14

Phone cameras are notoriously limited, but adding a phone ring light can help illuminate your subject and bring your video calls to life. To help get you started, these are the best phone ring lights for your mobile device.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

ZDNET Recommends

There is nothing like a dark photo. When you are in a dimly lit space - or one without light at all - it can feel impossible to take a proper photo or video. Even your phone's light can be inadequate, casting shadows and capturing unflattering angles. Sometimes, you just need better lighting from a phone ring light that can bring to life the very images you want to capture. 

First, though, you need the best phone ring light, and that is where ZDNET can help. 

Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit

Best ring light overall
Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Dual filters
  • Excellent compatibility
  • Used by Samsung
cons
  • Some setup required
  • Oversized tripod
More Details

Features: Angle: 180 degrees | Color temperature: 5500K | Power: 55 watts | Warranty: 1 year | Return period: 30 days

In the box:

  • Dimmable LED Ring Light
  • 61"/155cm Light Stand
  • Soft Tube
  • White and Orange Color Filter Set
  • Tripod Head Hot Shoe Adapter
  • Smart Phone Holder
  • Charger
  • Bluetooth Receiver
  • Carrying Bag

The Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit incorporates LED lighting within dual reflective layers for better, brighter lighting with 240 pieces. It uses soft tubing for its construction, allowing you to bend and twist as needed until you can get that perfect shot. Brightness varies from 0% to 100% for easier adjustment, thanks to the dimming knob. A reverse folding leg stand comes included, plus two additional filters: one white and one orange.  

View now at AmazonView now at Neewer

Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light

Best clip-on phone ring light
Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Integrated phone clip
  • Varying brightness
  • Rechargeable
cons
  • No warranty
  • May be too small for some users
More Details

Features: Color render index: ≥95% | Color temperature: 5500K | LED Quantity: 36 PCS | Maximum output: 3 watts

In the box:

  • Selfie Ring Light 
  • Charging Cable 
  • User Manual

The Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light is small enough to carry with you on the go, but that does not mean it lacks power. It includes three brightness levels with 36 LED lights, offering soft illumination instead of the usual harsh lighting that creates unflattering photos. It also boasts a focal length ranging from 1 to 100 millimeters for greater flexibility.

View now at AmazonView now at AuxiwaView now at Walmart

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

Best phone ring light for work
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Very bright
  • Simple use
  • Compact
cons
  • Pricey
  • May be too much for some users
More Details

Features: Adjustable Color Temperature: 5600K |Battery: 14 hours | Display: LCD | Brightness adjustment: 1 to 100%

In the box:

  • Video Conference light 
  • Universal computer mount

If you work from home, this ring light is for you. The Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit easily works with your laptop to provide extra lighting when you need it most. For better picture, there is an incorporated frosted lens and white diffuser, plus adjustable brightness of up to 100 percent. There is also an impressive 14-hour battery life with easy USB connectivity.

View now at AmazonView now at B&H

LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case

Best phone ring light phone case
LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Phone case integration
  • Bumper protection
  • Included wrist strap for easy carrying
cons
  • Smaller size
  • Limited details available
More Details

Features: Battery: 30 minutes | Compatibility: iPhone | Material: Impact polymer | Form: Bumper

In the box:

  • Phone Case
  • Wrist Strap 
  • USB Charging Cable

The LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case skips the extra equipment and instead simply connects via a convenient phone case made of impact polymer. It allows for easy, excellent selfies right within your palm, giving you better lighting for your photos and videos. Use the variable dimmer to get the perfect lighting, then take your photos using the 30-minute battery life. This phone ring light and case is compatible with iPhone, depending on the size you choose. 

View now at AmazonView now at Case-mateView now at Best Buy

UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod

Best phone ring light for value
UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Expandable tripod
  • Solid construction
  • Simple to use
cons
  • Tripod legs can get stuck
  • Limited connectivity
More Details

Features: Connectivity: Bluetooth | Filters: 3 | Filter type: Warm, cool white, daylight | Brightness levels: 10

In the box:

  • LED Ring Light
  • Tripod Stand
  • Phone Holder
  • Wireless Remote Shutter

The UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod gives you three filters to get you started: warm white, cool white, and daylight. A touch panel conveniently controls 10 different levels of brightness. The tripod is sturdy, working with a variety of devices in addition to your phone, and there is also a phone clip that extends up to 4.5 inches. Use the remote to take well-lighted photos and videos up to 30 feet away.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Ubeesize

What is the best phone ring light?

The Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit may be the most expensive on our list, but it is also the most comprehensive. Use the included tripod and accessories to take your best photos, plus enjoy over 240 pieces of LED lighting.

To see how it measures up against the competition, here is an overview of the best phone ring lights.

Best phone ring light

Type of ring light

Cost

Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit

Tripod

$112.99

Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light

Clip-On

$13.99

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

Mounted

$69.99

LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case

Phone Case

$44.95

UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod

Tripod

$35.99

Which is the right phone ring light for you?

This comparison chart of the best phone ring lights can help you find the right model for your needs.

Choose this best phone ring light...

If you want...

Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit

Everything you need to get started

Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light

A portable phone ring light

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

A phone ring light worthy of those work meetings

LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case

A phone ring light built into your phone case

UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod

An affordable phone ring light

How did we choose these best phone ring lights?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best phone ring light.

  • Lights: The number of bulbs in a phone ring light can help determine the brightness of the light. The more bulbs there are, the brighter your picture will be.
  • Size: From portable options to tripod-mounted ring lights, there are a number of ways that you can use your phone ring light to take better photos.
  • Construction: We look for phone ring lights that have a strong, reliable build to last a long time.
  • Price: We consider budget when determining the best phone ring lights, so there is something available to match every budget. 

How do I set up a phone ring light?

It all depends on the model you choose. While some of the best phone ring lights clip right onto your phone, others may include a tripod option so you can take photos from a distance.

Why do I need a phone ring light?

The best phone ring lights can instantly provide full illumination for your videos and pictures, usually offering variable brightness that you can control for just the right lighting. Because phone ring lights use lighting centered on your phone, there is typically shadowless imaging that skips the darkness usually present in photos. 

How much do ring lights cost?

Phone ring lights can vary significantly in cost, depending on which one you choose. The best phone ring light varies from under $15 to more than $100 if you have a little more to spend.

Are there alternative phone ring lights worth considering?

In addition to the best phone ring lights shown here, there are also a few others that almost made our list.

For other accessory ideas, check out our picks for the best phones, best tablets, and best computers!

Editorial standards
