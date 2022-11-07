'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There is nothing like a dark photo. When you are in a dimly lit space - or one without light at all - it can feel impossible to take a proper photo or video. Even your phone's light can be inadequate, casting shadows and capturing unflattering angles. Sometimes, you just need better lighting from a phone ring light that can bring to life the very images you want to capture.
First, though, you need the best phone ring light, and that is where ZDNET can help.
Features: Angle: 180 degrees | Color temperature: 5500K | Power: 55 watts | Warranty: 1 year | Return period: 30 days
In the box:
The Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit incorporates LED lighting within dual reflective layers for better, brighter lighting with 240 pieces. It uses soft tubing for its construction, allowing you to bend and twist as needed until you can get that perfect shot. Brightness varies from 0% to 100% for easier adjustment, thanks to the dimming knob. A reverse folding leg stand comes included, plus two additional filters: one white and one orange.
Features: Color render index: ≥95% | Color temperature: 5500K | LED Quantity: 36 PCS | Maximum output: 3 watts
In the box:
The Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light is small enough to carry with you on the go, but that does not mean it lacks power. It includes three brightness levels with 36 LED lights, offering soft illumination instead of the usual harsh lighting that creates unflattering photos. It also boasts a focal length ranging from 1 to 100 millimeters for greater flexibility.
Features: Adjustable Color Temperature: 5600K |Battery: 14 hours | Display: LCD | Brightness adjustment: 1 to 100%
In the box:
If you work from home, this ring light is for you. The Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit easily works with your laptop to provide extra lighting when you need it most. For better picture, there is an incorporated frosted lens and white diffuser, plus adjustable brightness of up to 100 percent. There is also an impressive 14-hour battery life with easy USB connectivity.
Features: Battery: 30 minutes | Compatibility: iPhone | Material: Impact polymer | Form: Bumper
In the box:
The LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case skips the extra equipment and instead simply connects via a convenient phone case made of impact polymer. It allows for easy, excellent selfies right within your palm, giving you better lighting for your photos and videos. Use the variable dimmer to get the perfect lighting, then take your photos using the 30-minute battery life. This phone ring light and case is compatible with iPhone, depending on the size you choose.
Features: Connectivity: Bluetooth | Filters: 3 | Filter type: Warm, cool white, daylight | Brightness levels: 10
In the box:
The UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod gives you three filters to get you started: warm white, cool white, and daylight. A touch panel conveniently controls 10 different levels of brightness. The tripod is sturdy, working with a variety of devices in addition to your phone, and there is also a phone clip that extends up to 4.5 inches. Use the remote to take well-lighted photos and videos up to 30 feet away.
The Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit may be the most expensive on our list, but it is also the most comprehensive. Use the included tripod and accessories to take your best photos, plus enjoy over 240 pieces of LED lighting.
To see how it measures up against the competition, here is an overview of the best phone ring lights.
Best phone ring light
Type of ring light
Cost
Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit
Tripod
$112.99
Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light
Clip-On
$13.99
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
Mounted
$69.99
LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case
Phone Case
$44.95
UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod
Tripod
$35.99
This comparison chart of the best phone ring lights can help you find the right model for your needs.
Choose this best phone ring light...
If you want...
Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit
Everything you need to get started
Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light
A portable phone ring light
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
A phone ring light worthy of those work meetings
LuMee Halo Lighted Selfie Case
A phone ring light built into your phone case
UBeesize 10-inch Selfie Ring Light + Tripod
An affordable phone ring light
There are several factors we consider when choosing the best phone ring light.
It all depends on the model you choose. While some of the best phone ring lights clip right onto your phone, others may include a tripod option so you can take photos from a distance.
The best phone ring lights can instantly provide full illumination for your videos and pictures, usually offering variable brightness that you can control for just the right lighting. Because phone ring lights use lighting centered on your phone, there is typically shadowless imaging that skips the darkness usually present in photos.
Phone ring lights can vary significantly in cost, depending on which one you choose. The best phone ring light varies from under $15 to more than $100 if you have a little more to spend.
In addition to the best phone ring lights shown here, there are also a few others that almost made our list.
