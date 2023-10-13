Google promises to back generative AI users against copyright claims

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Let's say you're a graphic designer and decide to use Duet AI to generate images when you're creating an eye-catching presentation for a client. Later on, an illustrator claims one of the images on the slide is eerily similar to one they've created and decides to sue you for copyright infringement. Google is now promising to have your back.

Google just announced it will defend Google Cloud and Workspace users against intellectual property lawsuits related to the use of generative AI.

Copyright infringement in the use of generative AI is a controversial topic right now. To this end, Microsoft and other tech companies have also made similar commitments as Google is making now.

Just last month, Microsoft announced its Copilot Copyright Commitment, promising to assume responsibility for legal risks associated with copyright claims made on AI-generated output created using Microsoft Copilot services.

Google Cloud and Workspace customers will enjoy indemnity for third-party copyright claims related to training data and generated output. These users are protected against claims that Google's use of training data or the content they create using generative AI services infringes on a third party's intellectual property.

Google grants this indemnity to users who follow its responsible use of AI guidelines by not intentionally infringing on someone else's intellectual property. If a user tries to create an image with AI by asking for a specific piece of artwork or uploading copyrighted content, Google will not own responsibility for copyright infringement.

This is an effort to emphasize the partnership between Google and its customers, but it's sure to also give some respite to generative AI users. The respite for the artists whose works have been used to train many large language models behind some generative AI tools is yet to come.