Google seeks startups for acceleration program in Brazil

Google is looking for ventures focused on innovative technology applications for the second intake of its Launchpad Accelerator program in São Paulo.

For the new cohort of startups under the initiative, which launched locally earlier this year, Google is seeking companies focused on technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, Android, Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages and Google Cloud Platform.

Between 6 to 10 startups with a validated business model and are looking to get market traction .will be selected for the scheme, which will start in September 24 and will last for three months.

The startups will be based at the company's Campus São Paulo and get mentoring from Google experts as well as prior access to the company's launches.

Additionally, the ventures will get between $20,000 to $100,000 worth of Google product credits. Startups can apply for the program until July 31.

Over the last few years, the company has worked with 27 Brazilian startups including Nubank, one of the local fintechs that is said to be valued at over $1 billion.