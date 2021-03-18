Google to spend $7 billion in 2021 on US offices, data centers

Google said it will invest $7 billion in offices and data centers in the US with expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas.

The company added that existing data centers in Nebraska, Ohio, Texas and Nevada will fully running in 2021.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will also invest more than $1 billion in offices. Pichai also said the company plans to create 10,000 new and full-time jobs in the US.

Google has continually expanded its data center footprint to deliver services such as Gmail and YouTube as well as Google Cloud. The company is under increasing regulatory scrutiny.