Google's new Pixel Buds are designed to take on the wireless earbud competition

While there were a few fully wireless earbud options available, three years ago Apple took the idea mainstream with the Apple AirPods. Since then, we have seen powerful competitors from Jabra, Jaybird, RHA, and more.

The all-new Google Pixel Buds will launch in early 2020 for $179. The Pixel Buds no longer have a cable connecting them and are designed to fit within each ear. There is a spatial vent in each bud to let through environmental sounds so you can use them while remaining safe as you use them.

The new Pixel Buds will, of course, have hands-free Google Assistant support while also incorporating long-range Bluetooth technology. Google states you will be able to use the Pixel Buds inside from three rooms away from the audio source or up to a full football field away while outside.

New Pixel Buds have been designed with you in mind: truly wireless, rich sound, clear calls, and an amazingly comfortable and stable fit. #madebygoogle #pixelbuds pic.twitter.com/veXoqq22W3 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 15, 2019

Five hours of battery life are possible with each Pixel Bud -- with the wireless charging case providing another 24 hours of battery life. While Google Assistant and adaptive sound are a focus of the Pixel Buds, there are also beam-forming microphones for high call quality and responsiveness to your voice.

More details will be released as we get closer to the spring 2020 availability. I am looking forward to seeing if there is any level of dust/water resistance to these Pixel Buds while exercising and whether or not you can use a single Pixel Bud independently, extending the effective battery life to twice that of using two buds at once.