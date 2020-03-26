Got an iPad Pro? Here's how to make it even better

Apple's iPad Pro is quite a powerful device, and for some, it can replace a laptop, even a desktop computer. But here's an accessory that makes it even better and more versatile.

A hub.

Yes, by connecting a hub to that single USB-C port, you unleash a lot of additional functionality, the most obvious being more ports, but for some having a USB-A port or SD card slot or HDMI slot will be what makes all the difference.

But which hub to buy? I've tested a lot of hubs, and here are three of my favorites.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub This hub feels like it's been designed for the iPad Pro, and that's because it has. It fits the device nicely, rather than hanging off the port. It clips discreetly to the iPad Pro, and even fits if the Smart Keyboard is attached. It turns the single USB-C connection into 6 ports: 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, SD, Micro SD, USB-C, and HDMI. It is also available in silver or gray to suit your iPad Pro. $90 at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Need something smaller and simpler? The Satechi Type-C Smart Hub was one of the first adapters designed specifically for the iPad Pro It offers a 4K HDMI port, USB-C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0 port, and 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection. This is a great way to add more functionality with little bulk. $60 at Amazon