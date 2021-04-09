Got iPhone 11 battery problems? Get it fixed now!

Have you got iPhone 11 battery problems? Is iOS telling you that your battery is worn and needs replacing? If you have AppleCare+ or it's under Apple warranty, now's the time to get Apple to carry out a fix, because otherwise your repair could be delayed for weeks.

Why am I giving you a heads up? Because of the discovery of the battery recalibration feature that's going to be baked into the iOS 14.5 release.

A support document has come to light detailing the 'battery recalibration,' which will "address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users" for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The part that struck me is this bit under 'Battery Servicing":

Because current battery health reporting might be inaccurate, we advise waiting until the recalibration process completes to contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

It doesn't seem too bad, right? But keep that in the back of your mind while you read this:

Recalibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capability happens during regular charge cycles, and this process might take a few weeks.

That 'a few weeks" feels vague to me.

Two weeks, four weeks, six weeks.

If Apple knows, it's not telling us.

But this bit suggests that it's not an insignificant amount of time:

If your device is covered by warranty, AppleCare+, or consumer law, service coverage for a battery with this issue will be temporarily extended to cover your recalibration period.

So yes, the warranty will be extended, but you could be waiting "a few weeks," and given how annoying battery issues can be, and how cumbersome it can sometimes be to get service under warranty (yes, even from Apple, I know because I've been there), I'd probably use this window before iOS 14.5 lands to get the work done now.

Otherwise you could be waiting "a few weeks."

I'd be interested in hearing from any readers who own an iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max who have a battery issue -- is Apple replacing batteries or getting owners to wait for iOS 14.5?