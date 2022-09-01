'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Back when I worked at a major university, I used the GOTRAX 2 scooter to get to class and to appointments and beyond. For those who want to commute across campus or even just get to work without spending money on gas, the GOTRAX 4 electric scooter (the upgraded version to the GOTRAX 2) is a great way to get around. And since you can save up to $200 on the scooter right now, it's time to pick this handy commuter tool in time for Labor Day.
The GOTRAX G4 electric scooter uses 10-inch pneumatic airless tires, so you can handle any bumps in the road with ease. Plus, the design features a display lock and a cable lock, so no one can unlock the scooter without the codes, making it easy to lock and head into class.
For a range, the scooter can handle up to 25 miles on a single charge, and the display will show battery life. And, of course, charging takes only four to five hours, so if you run out during your work day, simply plug it in for a couple hours and head home with ease.
In addition to the battery life, you can see your speed thanks to the LCD display. The scooter will go up to 20mph to get you around town fast, and on the back of the scooter, you will get a brake light for when you're riding in traffic.
This handy scooter will make your commute easier and faster because it handles amazingly for speedy responses. If you're looking to save some money and easily get to and from work or school, be sure to pick up this scooter today. On Amazon, it's listed for $649, but you can apply another $50 coupon before you add it to your cart. You can also buy directly from GOTRAX for the $599 price tag.