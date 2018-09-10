 '

Government and schools boost Brazilian PC market

Pre-election rush to update equipment drove sales increase, according to IDC.

The Brazilian PC market saw an increase in sales in the second quarter of 2018, helped by a pre-election purchasing surge in government and the education sector, according to a new study by analyst firm IDC.

Some 1,415 million units were sold over the period, a 14 percent increase on the same quarter in 2017 and 5.5 percent more than the first quarter of 2018.

In financial terms, the Brazilian PC market generated 3.57 billion reais ($845 million) in business in the second quarter, 27.5 percent more than in the second quarter of 2017 and 19 percent more than in the first three months of 2018.

The increase in purchases within the public and education sectors, responsible for the boost in sales over the quarter is no surprise given the general election next month, according to Wellington La Falco, IDC Brazil analyst.

"In election years purchasing traditionally increases to ensure update of the estate in case of changes or a future investment freeze," the analyst points out.

When it comes to the types of equipment sold, there as a decrease noted in desktop sales, which represented 30.7 percent of all sales over Q2 while notebooks represented 69.3 percent. Desktop sales generated 935 million reais ($225 million) while notebooks generated 2.6 billion reais ($628 million).

