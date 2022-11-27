/>
Deals

Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal 2022

Is your existing HD Digital TV antenna letting you down? How about making use of the Cyber Monday deal 2022 and getting yourself a massive 46% off?
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal

Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal 2022

Amazon

While a lot of people have substituted the TV antenna for an internet connection, many people are still reliant on picking up TV signal from the airwaves, and for this they need an amplified antenna.

And a good amplified HD Digital TV antenna can mean the difference between getting all your channels, and a signal that drops out when the weather turns bad.

And, for the price of a couple of pepperoni pizzas, you can pick up the excellent 1byone amplified HD digital TV antenna during Cyber Monday.

1byone Amplified HD Digital TV antenna tech specs

  • Frequency range: 47-230MHz, 470-862MHz
  • Receiving range: VHF/UHF
  • Gain: 28dB
  • Output level:100dBμV
  • Impedance: 75Ω
  • Power supply: Via USB power adapter (5V/100mA)

Highlights

ZDNET Recommends

  • Light and flat design, easy to install, and you can hide it behind the TV set, or attach it to a wall or window 
  • CleanPeak Filter technology guards against cellular and FM interference
  • The HDTV antenna is large enough to receive TV signals up to 200 miles
  • 16.5 ft of high-quality coax cable is supplied to prevent electromagnetic and radio frequency interference, and the long cables mean you can pick the best signal spot in your house 
  • Easy installation: Just plug into your TV's coaxial cable port, set your TV to antenna mode, and scan for channels
