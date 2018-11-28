Greg Italiano appointed as new WA government chief information officer

Greg Italiano has been appointed as the Western Australia government chief information officer (GCIO) by Minister of Innovation and ICT Dave Kelly, and will commence his role in December.

This follows from the WA government earlier this year announcing that the GCIO function would transfer to the Department of Premier and Cabinet. The government said this change would provide a stronger mandate for the government's digital transformation agenda.

Italiano will be entrusted to improve cybersecurity across the WA government, and lead WA's digital reform agenda. The digital reform agenda will focus on improving delivery of online services; developing a data protection policy and strategy; building data analytics capabilities; supporting the implementation of information technology procurement reforms; and investigating strategies to reduce digital divides and digital disadvantages.

Before his appointment, Italiano was executive director of corporate services in the Department of Justice, where he oversaw its digital transformation.

Italiano replaces Giles Nunis, who left the GCIO role in March for a position in the private sector.

"Italiano has a proven track record as a collaborative leader, and demonstrated experience bringing strategy, technology, and efficiency together," Kelly said.

"The McGowan government is committed to efficiently and securely delivering world-class services, and a public sector enabled by technology is fundamental to that vision."

Related Coverage

Western Australia invests AU$5m in regional broadband for agritech

WA's Digital Farm initiative will provide broadband to 41,000 square kilometres across the Kimberley, Mid-West, Wheatbelt, Peel, Great Southern, and South-West regions with a total funding envelope of AU$5 million.

Western Australia wants 100Mbps minimum NBN speeds and CVC canned

Sandgropers call for triennial reviews of the definition of 'very fast broadband' in NBN's statement of expectations.

Western Australia allocates AU$3.4m to roll out STEM skills plan

Relatively dry on technology, the once booming mining state has focused Budget funding on healthcare.

AU$140m cybersecurity research centre opens in Western Australia

Based in Western Australia, the country's Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre is expected to focus on critical infrastructure, protecting businesses, and building cybersecurity skills.

Western Australian Auditor General exposes holes in GovNext business case

Total spend of the shared infrastructure program is sitting at less than AU$4 million by April 2018.