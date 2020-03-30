Hacker hijacks Microsoft YouTube accounts to broadcast crypto Ponzi scam

Image: ZDNet

A hacker has hijacked all of Microsoft's official YouTube accounts and is broadcasting a cryptocurrency Ponzi scam to all of the company's subscribers, ZDNet has learned from one of our readers.

The hijacked accounts are still streaming at the time of writing, despite being reported to YouTube's moderators for more than an hour.

The hacker is currently live-streaming an old Bill Gates talk on startups that the former Microsoft CEO gave to an audience at Village Global in June 2019.

Hackers are live-streaming an altered version of the presentation, but also asking for viewers to participate in a classic "crypto giveway" -- where victims are tricked to send a small sum of cryptocurrency to double their earnings but never get any funds in return.

Image: ZDNet

The cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme is currently live streaming on the YouTube accounts of Microsoft US, Microsoft Europe, Microsoft News, Microsoft Promotions, and others.

The Bitcoin address listed in the video streams did not receive any transactions or holds any funds, suggesting that no users have fallen for the scam. Based on YouTube stream stats, tens of thousands have seen the video feeds.

Microsoft was not the only organization impacted by the hack. The Chaos Computer Club, a famous Germany-based hacking community, has also had its account hijacked to broadcast a similar message.