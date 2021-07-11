Help! How do I turn off my iPhone?

You'd think it would be easy to turn off your iPhone, right? Just press that power button, and job done.

Except that button you think is a power button -- presumably because you press it to turn the iPhone on -- is not a power button but a "side button."

And pressing that side button on newer handsets doesn't turn them off. Instead, it brings up Siri.

This explains the question that just dropped into my inbox:

How in the name of the power button's ghost do your turn an iPhone off?

Good question!

There are two ways.

The easiest way is to simultaneously press and hold down one of the volume buttons -- up or down -- along with the side button.

Yes, you have to press two buttons.

I guess Apple doesn't think you're going to want to turn your phone off that often.

Hold long enough -- a few seconds -- and the power sider will appear, along with the really cool but noisy emergency SOS slider at the bottom.

There's another way to power down an iPhone, a way that I think is quicker and easier.

Tap on Settings > General and scroll all the way down to the bottom and tap Shut Down.

So, there you go. You learned two things today. The power button is, in fact, a side button, and shutting down an iPhone is more complicated than you guessed it was.