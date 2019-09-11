Here are 235 apps that will not run with macOS Catalina

macOS 10.15 Catalina is coming, and it will be the first release to completely drop support for 32-bit apps. This means that apps that you rely on for your day to day workflow might suddenly not be available to you.
It's time to plan ahead. But how do you know which apps won't work?
Must read: MacOS Catalina: Will your Mac run it?
The Tape Drive has discovered that macOS Catalina itself contains a of list of 235 apps that are incompatible with the operating system. The list is used by the macOS installer to highlight incompatible apps during installation and contains many popular apps. For example:
- Transmit 4.1.7
- 1Password 2.12.2
- iStats Menu 2.9
- QuickBooks 2015
- VMWare Fusion 3.1.4
- Creative Cloud 1.1.0.592
- Parallels 2.5
There are also a lot of antivirus apps in the listing.
You can download the list here.
There's also a way you can tell if apps you are currently running won't run under macOS Catalina. Click the Apple icon at the top-left of your screen and select About This Mac. Now click on System Report… and once that has loaded click on Applications from the left-hand column. One of the columns will have the heading 64-Bit (Intel) and if you find any that are marked as No then those won't be supported under Catalina.
See also:
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?
- Apple iPhone 11 models unveiled: Specs, features, and prices
- Apple unveils new camera, err, I mean smartphone
- Forget the smartphone and get yourself a satellite phone that will work anywhere on the planet
- A credit card never needed cleaning instructions... then Apple came along
- How to speed up your old Windows 10 PC or Mac
- How to get the longest life out of your battery (and help prevent it from bursting into flames)
Join Discussion