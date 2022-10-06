Here's everything announced at the Google Pixel Event

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
On Thursday, Google held its Made by Google hardware event, where it discussed all of its latest devices including the Pixel 7, Pixel Pro, Pixel Tablet and much anticipated Pixel Watch. Before the event, Google had already dropped a lot of information about the Pixel lineup, leaving no room for device surprises. However, Google did share important details about device specs and pricing.
Below is a recap of all of the announcements, and details of when and where you can buy what's new.
The latest smartphones in the Pixel lineup are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These phones have a refined design and house Google's newest processor, the Google Tensor G2. The newest processors allow the new phones to have more advanced AI capabilities, longer battery life, better quality photos and latest advanced speech recognition.
Both models are available in the colors Obsidian and Snow. The Pixel 7 is available in an additional Lemongrass and the Pixel 7 Pro is available in Hazel. For reference, Obsidian refers to the black option, Snow refers to the white option, Lemongrass is a pastel lime and Hazel is the gray option.
The Pixel 7 will start at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899, the same prices that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro started at. These phones are available for pre-order directly from the Google Store, Amazon and additional carrier and retail partners.
Google's first ever Pixel Watch was released today. The watch will have a sleek design with a circular, domed face with a simple scrolling crown. The Pixel Watch utilizes Google's Wear OS technology and a Fitbit integration. The addition of Fitbit will provide users with wellness and health data such as a Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, ECG, Sleep Score, and six months for free of the Fitbit Premium experiences.
The Wear OS component will let users access all of Google's apps and loved features on the watch such as Google Wallet, Maps, Assistant, Home and Photos as well as third-party apps supported by Wear OS.
The watch itself retails for $349.99. If you want the version with integrated cellular support, the price increases to $399.99. The watch is also available for pre-order on the Google Store, Amazon and supporting carriers and retailers.
Further details about the Pixel Tablet were dropped today, the despite release date being sometime in 2023. The stand-out announcement was that the tablet will have a charging dock with a speaker included.
The dock will give the tablet more functionality, allowing you to manage your smart home in the same way you would use your Google Nest or Amazon Echo Show. In addition to charging the device, the dock will control all household devices, such as your home's thermostat. When docked, the tablet will also curate a slideshow of photos which play as a slideshow, acting as a smart photo frame.