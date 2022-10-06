Pixel Watch announced: Google and Fitbit make it the best smartwatch for Android users

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Last month we saw Apple release its first rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and now Google has revealed the details of its first-ever Pixel Watch. Google leaps over Samsung in the Wear OS market with this watch thanks in large part to its deep Fitbit integration.
The Google Pixel Watch launches as an elegant smartwatch with a smooth, domed, circular design and unique band connection system. It is not going to challenge the Apple Watch Ultra or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for those rugged outdoor adventures, but it will serve as the best Fitbit wearable and the best Google smartwatch for most Android smartphone users.
While there is a large Gorilla Glass 5 display, the watch is made with 80% recycled stainless steel and has a 5-atm water resistance rating. A 320ppi AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness should be great for providing information, with always-on support, too. Testing will show if the 294-mAh battery is adequate for a full day of use.
From Google we have Google Wallet, Maps, Assistant, Home, Photos, YouTube Music Premium (three months free included), and all of the third-party apps supported by Google Wear OS. Fitbit provides Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, ECG, Sleep Score, and Fitbit Premium experiences (six months free included). Fitbit provides a massive amount of useful health and wellness data that will be appreciated on a lovely, modern smartwatch.
The recent Fitbit Sense 2 with its Tiles and updated Fitbit application interface gave us an advance peek at the latest UI of the Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch does not have the Sense 2's electrodermal activity (EDA) feature, but the Pixel Watch does support optical heart rate and blood oxygen measurements.
The Pixel Watch will be available in one size, 41mm diameter, starting at $349.99, and $399.99 for the model with integrated cellular support. Emergency SOS and fall detection will be coming later this year.