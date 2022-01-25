Here's what Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones look like thanks to leaked pictures

Image: Evan Blass/Evleaks

Rumors about Samsung's next flagship smartphones continue to heat up. On Tuesday, Evan Blass (who goes by evleaks on Twitter) posted what appears to be leaked renders of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

UPDATE: Blass' locked Twitter account only allows his current followers to view his tweets and photos.

From the looks of the photos, rumors and leaked dummy models of the S22 lineup were spot on. The S22 and S22 Plus both carry the familiar Samsung design, with a three-camera array on the back of the phone. All three phones have a holepunch cutout on the display for the front-facing camera.

What's most notable, to me at least, is that the S22 Ultra has the same design we'd come to expect from Samsung's Note lineup. It's a large phone with a box-like design, and it has a spot for the S Pen stylus.

At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if the S22 Ultra instead has some variation of "Note" in its name. S22 Note, maybe? S22 Stylus? It also appears that the S22 Ultra potentially has five cameras on the back. And that green color, whatever Samsung ends up calling it, needs to make its way onto my desk.

We know that Samsung will hold an event in February to announce the latest phones, but we don't have a specific date yet. Rumors suggest Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 as possibilities, but until Samsung sends out invites, nothing's official.

The same goes for these leaked images. Until Samsung announces the devices and we see them, officially, nothing's confirmed.

If the design of the S22 Ultra is legit and it looks like a Note from years past, what would you like Samsung to call it? Let us know in the comments below.



