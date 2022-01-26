Samsung will announce Galaxy S22 on Feb. 9 during Unpacked event

Image: Samsung

Samsung just announced its next Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The invite that members of the press received as well as what's posted on the official announcement is seen above with the tagline "The Epic Standard." Along with the announcement, Samsung posted an official trailer for the event that shows what appears to be a smartphone display with various taglines throughout.

Tuesday's announcement comes just a couple of hours after photos of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra were posted online by Evan Blass. The S22 and S22 Plus are standard refreshes compared to the Galaxy S21 lineup, while the S22 Ultra looks more like the Galaxy Note with a box-like design and S Pen stylus support.

Samsung's official announcement claims the company will unveil an "epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created" during the Unpacked event.

As has been the case with nearly all major tech events since the start of the pandemic, Samsung's event will be online only. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's website and usually is also streamed on the company's YouTube channel. The stream will start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Samsung is already allowing customers to reserve one of the new phones before they're even announced. In exchange for your name and email address, Samsung will give you an extra $50 credit you can apply towards the purchase of the new phone.