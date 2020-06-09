Honda confirms its network has been hit by cyber attack

How cyber criminals can exploit smart factories, plus how to protect your network from attacks 12:49 Watch Now

Honda, the Japanese car manufacturer, has confirmed it has been hit with a cyber attack which has impacted some of its operations, including production systems outside of Japan.

"Honda can confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network," a spokesperson said. "We can also confirm that there is no information breach at this point in time".

The company added: "Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities. At this point, we see minimal business impact".

The company said it had experienced difficulties accessing servers, email and internal systems and that there was also an impact on production systems outside of Japan. It said its "internal server" was attacked externally and a "virus" had spread - but that it would would not disclose any further details for security reasons.

Honda's customer service and financial service operations have have also tweeted that they are experiencing "technical difficulties".

"At this time Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding," said the Tweet.

SEE: Cybersecurity: Let's get tactical (ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature) | Download the free PDF version (TechRepublic)

This isn't the first time Honda operations have been disrupted by a cyber attack; the manufacturer was forced to temporarily shut down a car plant in Japan in July 2017 after falling victim to WannaCry ransomware.

READ MORE ON CYBERSECURITY