Honor Play global release announced: Focused on mobile gaming and multimedia

Image: Honor

The Honor Play was first revealed in Asia at the beginning of this month. At IFA in Berlin, Honor announced the launch of this gaming phone around the world.

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review, recently launched with a partnership with Fortnite as gaming on a lovely, large display device was a great demonstration of its power and the glorious large Samsung display. While enterprise users aren't necessarily gaming on their work phones, pushing these mobile devices to handle high end graphics leads to further enhancements in mobile devices with AR, VR, and heat management.

The Honor Play is powered by a high end Kirin 970 processor and Honor's new GPU Turbo. The new GPU Turbo is advertised at providing an average frame rate of 40 on PUBG Mobile while allowing up to 4.5 hours of gameplay. AI vibration is also part of the experience so you can 'feel' the game.

Specifications

Processor : Huawei Kirin 970 octa-core

: Huawei Kirin 970 octa-core Display : 6.3 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution

: 6.3 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2.0

: Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2.0 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : Rear 16 megapixel f/2.2 and 2 megapixel f/2.4 aperture cameras. Front 16 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture

: Rear 16 megapixel f/2.2 and 2 megapixel f/2.4 aperture cameras. Front 16 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture Battery : 3750 mAh

: 3750 mAh Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions : 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 mm and 176 grams

: 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 mm and 176 grams Colors: Ultra Violet, Navy Blue, Midnight Black, Player Edition Red, Player Edition Black

While most manufacturers, including Huawei, have removed the 3.5mm headset jack from its flagships and focused on wireless headphones, the Honor Play has a 3.5mm audio port.

Honor is clearly focused on the gaming and multimedia experience with the GPU Turbo being a major asset of this phone. It is reported to increase efficiency by 60 percent and reduce SoC energy consumption by 30 percent. 3D audio and the 4D Smart Shock vibration are designed to help you engage more closely with the gaming experience.

Pricing and availability information will be revealed shortly.