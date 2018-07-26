How Etsy chose a public cloud provider without relying on bias or opinion

After joining Etsy as CTO in 2017, Mike Fisher launched a methodical, matrix-based review of public cloud providers and landed on Google Cloud Platform. [Cloud TV]
By Stephanie Condon
| July 26, 2018 -- 13:08 GMT (06:08 PDT)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
