How much do we trust AI recommendations?

AI is used extensively and frictionlessly across much of our lives nowadays.

Google maps, Netflix, Spotify, Facebook news, dating apps, and job searching on LinkedIn all rely on AI for recommendations.

But are users happy with the AI systems that we use every day?

Do we get what we want from our interactions, and do we trust the information delivered by AI?

Peoria, IL-based IT solutions provider Innovative Technology Solutions surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out how much they trust AI recommendations.

It wanted to find out what we really think about AI and how we trust its recommendations.

It asked respondents how happy they are with recommendations. Unsurprisingly, GPS mapping apps received the highest score at 8.1 out of 10, and news apps the lowest at 5.2 out of 10.

GPS mapping apps are also perceived to be more reliable in recommending routes with almost half of respondents (46 percent) preferring AI than a recommendation from a friend (20 percent).

However, friends were much more trusted recommending dating choices (65 percent) compared to AI (13 percent).

Information Technology Solutions

People feel comfortable with certain AI scenarios. People are most comfortable with AI-influencing their finances; least comfortable with AI in judicial and legislative systems

Having an AI financial advisor managing your money scored 6.2 out of 10, AI doing your taxes (6.1/10), or assisting TSA in screening processes (5.5/10).

However, letting AI make decisions in a self driving car scored 4.2/10 and electing a president or other officials scored just 2.8/10.

Three out of four believe that news apps such as the Facebook News Feed "broadens their horizons," and almost nine out of 10 (89 percent) believe the same about dating apps.

AI algorithms cover a huge variety of scenarios, and the survey shows that -- in the main –- we are happy with the results. As long as our next government officials – and president – are chosen by living breathing humans.

