How NewgenOne wrings value out of business data

All organizations want to provide the best customer experience, yet many don't know where to begin. It all starts with content, which drives every customer engagement. No matter the industry, customers and employees are increasingly demanding a personalized experience across different digital channels and devices.

In the past, organizations failed to access the right content at the right time due to legacy enterprise content management (ECM) systems and outdated manual processes. Most have since embarked on a digital transformation journey, digitizing content-centric processes — such as documents, emails, video, web, mobile, and social media — using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Additionally, organizations are moving from an on-premise IT infrastructure to the cloud, so content can be shared more efficiently.

Digital transformation is a step in the right direction, but it can be complicated and messy when dealing with many different systems producing unstructured data. Organizations must focus on bridging information silos and enabling anytime-anywhere access to content; that is, providing relevant information to customers and employees, since a great customer experience starts with a great employee experience.

Businesses must rethink how they handle content

Merely embedding content services into a company's processes is not enough. A content-centric digital transformation strategy is what can help organizations address these challenges. As part of the strategy, organizations should ask themselves: How can the employee experience be improved first? How can the customer experience become central to the transformation? How can process automation and communication management be combined to achieve content modernization?

There are several ways in which organizations can successfully carry out this strategy using today's technology. One: by leveraging content services platforms to personalize interactions with customers and employees. Two: by extracting intelligence from content using AI and ML-driven analytics to transform operations. Three: by using content management tools to create tighter control of the content lifecycle. Four: by forming a digital workplace where content is managed by a robust platform.

NewgenONE accelerates the development of content-centric cloud apps

One example of such a platform is NewgenONE, a low-code digital transformation platform developed by Newgen Software. NewgenONE allows organizations to rapidly develop and deploy content-driven cloud apps. Newgen works with many global system integrators (Infosys, Wipro, HCL), technology partners (Amazon Web Services, SAP, Oracle), and consulting partners (Deloitte, Accenture, BCG) to integrate NewgenONE with business apps, back-end systems, and third-party systems.

By implementing NewgenONE, organizations can add an "Amazon-like" user experience to their core processes. The platform provides omnichannel customer engagement, contextual communication, sentiment analysis, and multichannel interactions—all of which can be configured in simple dashboards by users. For example, a banking or insurance company can onboard customers 100% digitally through a digital customer identification program (CIP) by processing uploaded ID documents and collaterals and extracting all the relevant information in real-time without human intervention. Insurers can use this to offer on-the-spot approvals of claims based on the media, such as videos, pictures, and voice recordings submitted by the insured from the incident site.

Four pillars of content-centric digital transformation

In the near future, organizations undergoing a content-centric digital transformation will likely invest in four key areas: a digital workplace (a virtualized office environment where employees can communicate and collaborate); contextual automation (leveraging content that adapts to the needs of the customer); content intelligence (using AI and ML-driven analytics to measure the impact of content); and regulatory compliance (using digital technologies to comply with laws, policies, and regulations).

Platforms such as NewgenONE provide business continuity as organizations shift their focus from managing content to using content in ubiquitous ways. Content is the driving force behind all employee and customer engagements. So, with the right platform in place, organizations can create experiences that are tailored to specific employee and customer needs. This is a crucial part of every organization's content-centric digital transformation.