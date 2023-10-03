'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to add links to your notes in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17
Over the years, Apple has spruced up its Notes app to let you add more than just plain old text to a note. You're able to add photos and images, scanned documents, and even drawings via an Apple Pencil. Now, with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, you can add links to a note.
The linking feature plays out in a couple of different ways. You can add a link to a webpage within a note. Clicking that link opens Safari with the resulting page. Even cooler, you can add a link to another note. Clicking that link then opens the other note. Inserting links this way lets you connect different but related notes. Here's how the linking works.
How to insert clickable links in your Notes app
1. Update your device
First, make sure you've updated your device to version 17 or higher. Go to Settings, select General, and then tap Software Updates. You'll be told that the OS is up to date or asked to download and install the latest update.
2. Link to a webpage
Next, create or open a note in the Notes app. Write the text to which you want to add a link and then select it.
Alternatively, tap on any empty area of the note to which you wish to add a link. Swipe through the popup menu and tap the option for Add Link.
3. Enter the URL of the webpage
If you know the URL of the webpage that you want to add, just type it in the Link To field at the Add Link screen. Alternatively, open Safari or another browser and browse to the site to which you want to link. Tap in the address field to select the URL. Tap the selected address and tap Copy. Return to your note. Tap in the Link to field and then tap Paste to insert the URL. When finished, tap Done.
4. Open the linked webpage
The link you added in the note is now underlined and clickable. Click the link or linked text, and Safari will open to the associated webpage.
5. Link to another note
To link to another note, first review your notes to find the one to which you want to link. Remember the name of the note. Open the note in which you want to insert the link.
Select the text that you want to use for the link or just tap on any empty area. Tap Add Link from the popup menu.
6. Add the name of the note
Start typing the name of the note to which you want to link. The app will display names that match what you're typing. From the list, tap the name of the note to which you want to link. By default, the linked text retains its name. To change its name to the linked note, turn on the switch for Use Note Title as Name. When finished, tap Done.
7. Open the linked note
Tap the link and you're taken to the associated note.
8. Work with a link
To work with a linked item, press down on the link. From the menu, you can open the link, copy the link, or share it with someone else or with another app.
9. Remove the link
To get rid of the link, select the entire linked text. From the popup menu, tap Remove Link.
The link is then removed, though the text itself remains.