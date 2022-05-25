How to change the Apple Watch band

Photo: David Gewirtz

One of the smartest things Apple did when it introduced the Apple Watch back in 2015 was to create a standard for replaceable watch bands. Since then, there have been thousands of band styles produced by Apple, Apple partners, and just about any company with the right equipment.

You can get four different bands for under ten bucks (total). If you've got more style sense than real sense, you can pick up the $849 Hermes Fauve Barénia Gourmette Double Tour leather band directly from Apple.

No matter what band (or bands) you buy, it's easy to change on an Apple Watch. Doing so generally involves a few simple steps:

Pick out your new band Take the Apple Watch off your wrist and turn it over Push the little button on the bottom of the watch Slide out the old band Slide in the new band Put your Apple Watch back on and show off your style

Let's get started.

Changing the Apple Watch band

The first step is flipping over the watch and finding the little buttons that are next to the bands. There are two of these buttons, one near each edge, on the bottom of the Apple Watch.

Photo: David Gewirtz

It can sometimes be a bit of a challenge, but press that little button in. As you do, start to slide the old band out of the channel that holds it to the watch.

Photo: David Gewirtz

If you look really closely inside that sleeve, you can see how there's a mechanical linkage between the button on the outside and a little pressure plate inside the channel.

Photo: David Gewirtz

Most bands have small pressure zones that correspond with that area. Here's the sports band I will be putting on my Apple Watch.

Photo: David Gewirtz

Just slide it into the channel until it locks.

Photo: David Gewirtz

Don't forget to put on both bands.

Photo: David Gewirtz

And there you go. Changing your Apple Watch band is quick and easy.

How many Apple Watch bands do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

