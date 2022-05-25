/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Smart Watches

How to change the Apple Watch band

Apple Watch bands are perhaps the most popular tech accessory, with some folks owning a band for every outfit they wear. This article will show you how to change the band to suit your mood and style.
david-gewirtz.jpg
Written by David Gewirtz, Distinguished Lecturer on
watch-and-band.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

One of the smartest things Apple did when it introduced the Apple Watch back in 2015 was to create a standard for replaceable watch bands. Since then, there have been thousands of band styles produced by Apple, Apple partners, and just about any company with the right equipment.

ZDNet Recommends

You can get four different bands for under ten bucks (total). If you've got more style sense than real sense, you can pick up the $849 Hermes Fauve Barénia Gourmette Double Tour leather band directly from Apple.

No matter what band (or bands) you buy, it's easy to change on an Apple Watch. Doing so generally involves a few simple steps:

  1. Pick out your new band
  2. Take the Apple Watch off your wrist and turn it over
  3. Push the little button on the bottom of the watch
  4. Slide out the old band
  5. Slide in the new band
  6. Put your Apple Watch back on and show off your style

Let's get started.

Changing the Apple Watch band

The first step is flipping over the watch and finding the little buttons that are next to the bands. There are two of these buttons, one near each edge, on the bottom of the Apple Watch.

watch-button.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

It can sometimes be a bit of a challenge, but press that little button in. As you do, start to slide the old band out of the channel that holds it to the watch.

slot.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

If you look really closely inside that sleeve, you can see how there's a mechanical linkage between the button on the outside and a little pressure plate inside the channel.

inside-pin.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

Most bands have small pressure zones that correspond with that area. Here's the sports band I will be putting on my Apple Watch.

Also: Best sports watch: Garmin, Coros, Polar, and more

band.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

Just slide it into the channel until it locks.

slide-2.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

Don't forget to put on both bands.

loose-bands.jpg
Photo: David Gewirtz

And there you go. Changing your Apple Watch band is quick and easy.

How many Apple Watch bands do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.

Mobility

Show Comments

Related

I tried Google's new job interview practice tool and I want to cry
Two mature business people congratulate a young professional.

I tried Google's new job interview practice tool and I want to cry

Google
Delta Air Lines just gave customers something they never believed possible
screen-shot-2022-04-11-at-4-05-44-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just gave customers something they never believed possible

Innovation
How to clean your Keurig coffee maker inside and out
Before and after of removable parts

How to clean your Keurig coffee maker inside and out

Kitchen & Household