How to FaceTime on Android

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
For far too long, Android users have been excluded from Apple's flourishing apps and services, including iMessage and FaceTime. While the former will take a process to fix, and your texts from Android devices will continue to remain green for the foreseeable future, Apple has been a little more open about its video-calling platform.
While Android users still can't initiate a FaceTime call, or download the dedicated app, Apple users can now send an invitation link to their Android friends to hop on a video call, similar to how Zoom links work. Here's a breakdown of how to do it.
More: This device claims to solve everyone's biggest remote work problem
The FaceTime call must be initiated by an Apple user first. Here are the minimum requirements for the supported devices:
iPhone: iOS 15 or later
iPad: iPadOS 15 or later
Mac: MacOS 12 Monterey or later
As the sender/host: Go to the FaceTime app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and select the "Create Link" option on the top left corner. You'll then be given a unique link to distribute to a contact -- no matter their phone brand. You can also attach a name to the link for a more formal or personal touch.
As the receiver: Once your Apple ally has sent you a FaceTime invitation, click the link from your messages app and your internet browser will open a new window. Then, allow your browser access to your camera and your microphone if you haven't already. Once the link has loaded, you'll be prompted to enter your name before joining the call. Tap "Continue" when you're set.
Also: How to record a phone call on your Android phone
As the sender/host: After you send out the link, Apple will automatically send a message to the receiver, prompting the user to join your FaceTime. Once your guest clicks on the invitation, you'll be prompted to accept or decline their entry request by clicking a checkmark or an X accordingly. Make sure to frequently check the app so you don't leave your guest hanging.
As the receiver: Android users, it's your turn. All that's required for you to join a FaceTime is the call link and a stable Wi-Fi or internet connection. To join, simply click on the link and then the green Join button. If all goes well, your face will appear in a small box in the bottom right corner. If the host of the call hasn't joined yet, the surrounding screen will remain black, with a "Waiting for others to join" notification at the top.
Also: iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest software update
As the sender/host: From here, you're free to use FaceTime on your iPhone as you normally would. You can add a Memoji sticker or filter, take screenshots within the app, and chat as you please. The functionality is more limited for Android users, though. More on that later. When you're done with the call, hang up like usual.
As the receiver: In classic Apple fashion, you won't be able to use the full FaceTime experience from an Android device. Unlike Apple users, you can't apply a Memoji sticker or filter to give your call a little more color and pop. You also can't capture images using the FaceTime screenshot button like you would on an iPhone. You can, however, screenshot manually. And unlike on an Apple device, the other user won't be notified that you snapped a photo. Use that information wisely.
Also: How to record a phone call on iPhone
Since FaceTime is an Apple-owned service, no. Android users can only join FaceTime calls hosted by Apple users.
Unfortunately, FaceTime is not available on the Google Play store. There are, however, alternative apps like Google Meet that offer a similar face-to-face call experience across mobile devices.
If you have an Apple device, you can send a FaceTime link to more than one person and multiple users can join.