For a limited time, Amazon is basically giving out its smallest Alexa speaker, the Echo Dot, for 99 cents. There are a couple caveats, of course, but this is still a no-brainer deal.

Here's what you need to know.

How to get an Amazon Echo Dot for 99 cents

So, the Echo Dot normally costs $50. To get one for 99 cents, you must subscribe to Amazon's music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, for one month. In other words, this deal will cost you a total of $8.78 -- that includes the $7.99 for Amazon Music Unlimited, and the 99 cents for the Echo Dot.

Follow these steps, to get the Echo Dot deal:

Sign into your Amazon account. Go to this Amazon deal page. We suggest doing so from a desktop -- it's easiest. Select the Echo Dot model you want. There are three color choices available. You'll then see a listing (like this) with the Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited. Proceed to and complete checkout. That's it!

What are the requirements and limitations?

There are some limitations that may make you ineligible to get this deal:

You must be Prime member to get this deal for $8.78. If you're not, Amazon's terms and conditions show you'll have to pay the non-Prime price of $9.99 for Amazon Music Unlimited, bringing your total cost to $10.98. You must be a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. If you already are or have been before, it won't work. However, an easy workaround is to just purchase the deal with a partner's Amazon account. You can even add him or her to your Prime benefits (see how here) in order to get this deal at the cheapest price.

Just remember that your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will auto-renew after one month. Be sure to cancel it before the month is up -- if you want -- and you'll, of course, be able to keep the Echo Dot.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.