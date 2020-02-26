How to improve voting systems to withstand hacking, cyberattacks

Sami Saydjari, the president of Cyber Defense Agency, tells ZDNet's Tonya Hall that today's individual voting machines were not built to withstand hacking, cyberattacks, and other threats, but he also explains ways that voting systems can be better prepared.
