How to join the Google Search Labs waitlist to access its new AI search engine early

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
At Google I/O, the tech giant announced some long awaited generative AI upgrades to its platforms, including Google Search. The new Search with AI, known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE), will include AI-powered snapshots useful for everyday queries, shopping and more.
Also: Every major AI feature announced at Google I/O 2023
Before you get too excited, it hasn't been released to the public yet. However, Google did announce that it will be made available in Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments, in the coming weeks.
If interested, you can sign up for Search Labs' waitlist starting today. Here's how.
Visit the Google Search Labs homepage where you will be given the option to sign up.
If you see a "Search Labs isn't available for your account right now" error message, it might be because you are signed into a company Gmail account. Once you sign out of your company email, you are ready to move on to the next step.
Once you are on the homepage, you will want to click the "Sign in" blue button on the upper right hand corner. Log on using your personal Gmail account.
After you sign in, you will be brought to a page where you can actually join the waitlist simply by clicking on the "Join waitlist" button. Once you do, you are all set.
Now that you have joined the waitlist, all you have left to do is wait. Make sure to frequently check the emails associated with the account you used to join the waitlist. This is how you'll be notified if you've gained access.