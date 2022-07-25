/>
How to set your Mac screen to dark mode

Your Mac is probably already easy on the eyes with its sleek designs and all, but is your screen as well? Follow this guide to learn how to set dark mode on your Mac.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Dark Mode on Mac
Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

My attention goes from screen to screen all day without even realizing it. Working on the computer, then checking my phone, sending a message on my iPad, and watching TV at the end of the day -- my eyes feel exhausted just typing this out. I like to give my eyes a break now and then, but with things like working on a computer being inevitable, I resort to taking advantage of little breaks here and there, like using my Mac on dark mode. 

Dark mode lightens the burden on my eyes, kind of like a dark room is better for a headache. Though there is no conclusive evidence on whether it's actually better for your eyes, I find using dark mode decreases eye strain and can also extend your battery life. 

How to make Mac dark mode

Step 1: Go to System Preferences

Go to system preferences
Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

From the Apple menu at the top left of your screen on your Mac, select System Preferences. 

Step 2: Click General

Click on General
Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

On the window for your system preferences, select General. 

Step 3: Click Dark

When you select Dark, your window will change instantly.

When you select Dark, your window will change instantly. 

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

General settings include appearance, scroll bar settings, default browser, and more, so if you've never explored these settings, now's a good time to customize your Mac.

When you click on Dark, your Mac's buttons, menus, and windows will take on a darker appearance. If you choose Auto, your Mac will stay on Light mode and gradually transition to Dark throughout the day.  

FAQ

Can you use dark mode on your iPhone?

Light or Dark mode on iPhone
Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

You can also choose Light or Dark mode or Auto for both iPhone and iPad, just by going to Settings, then choosing Display & Brightness

