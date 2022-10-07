/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Operating Systems Windows Windows 11

How to organize your Windows 11 Start menu with folders

With the 2022 update to Windows 11, Microsoft has resurrected Start menu folders.
thumbnail-lance-whitney-zdnet-shot2.jpg
Written by Lance Whitney, Contributor on
Businesswoman by cafe window working on laptop.
iStockphoto/Getty Images

ZDNET Recommends

Windows 10 lets you create and manage folders to house the apps in your Start menu. 

That's a helpful way to organize your apps and keep the menu from getting too cluttered. The initial version of Windows 11 lacked that capability.  

But now Microsoft has revived that feature for its latest flavor of Windows. 

With the Windows 11 22H2 update, you can create, move, and manage folders in the Start menu to better group specific apps.

Also: The best deals under $20 on Amazon right now

How to organize your Windows 11 Start menu with folders 

 Here's how this works.

1. Update your Windows 11 PC to the 22H2 version

First, you'll need to update your Windows 11 PC to the 22H2 version if you haven't already done so. Go to Settings > Windows Update and then click the button for Check for updates. If the 22H2 update isn't yet available for your PC and you still want to install it, head to Microsoft's Download Windows 11 website. Here you can snag the update through the Windows 11 Installation Assistant, through the Windows 11 Installation Media, or through an ISO file.

2. Click Start

Click the Start button to access the menu. If any frequently used apps are not on the Start menu, you may first want to pin them there so you can move them into folders. Click the All Apps button at the top. Right-click on any app you want to pin, and click the command for Pin to Start.

Pin to Start button in Windows 11 Start menu.

Pin apps to the Start menu.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

3. Look for apps to put into a folder

Go back to the Start menu and look for apps that you'd want to put into a folder. Check for related apps, such as Microsoft Office programs, web browsers, photo and video editors, or utilities. Drag and drop one icon on top of another to create a folder.

Creating a folder by dropping icons in Windows 11 Start menu with folders.

Drop one icon onto another to create a folder.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Also: Windows 11 22H2: How to get Microsoft's latest OS update and what's coming next

4. Edit the name of the folder

The two apps below will be placed in a folder with the generic name of Folder. Click the folder to open it. Click in the Edit name field, and type a new name for the folder. Then click anywhere outside the folder to close it and confirm the new name.

Naming a folder in Windows 11 Start menu.

Rename a folder.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

5. Continue adding apps to the folder

To add more apps to the folder, drag and drop other related icons on top of the folder. Continue in this way to add more apps to the folder.

Adding more apps to a folder in Windows 11 Start menu.

Add more apps.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

6. Select "Move to front" as you continue to look for other apps

Next, look for other apps that you want to place in a folder. But here's a challenge. What if the apps are so far apart on the Start menu that dragging and dropping one on the other is too difficult? No problem, not when you can put them both on the same row. Right-click one of the apps and select Move to front. That moves the icon to the first spot in the top row.

Moving icons to the top row in Windows 11 Start menu.

Move icons to the top row.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

7. Move apps on top of each other to create new folder

Do the same with any other apps you want to move into the same folder so that they're all next to each other on the top row. When you're done, move the apps on top of each other to create the new folder, and then change its name.

Moving all apps to the top row in Windows 11 Start menu.

Move all apps for a folder to the top row.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Also: Windows 11 22H2: These are the big new security features 

8. Open a folder to view its icons

Continue this process until you've created the folders you want. Open a folder to view its icons. You can drag and drop the icons to sort them in the order you wish. Single-click an app to open it.

Opened folder that shows apps.

Open a folder.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

9. Drag and drop folders around the Start menu

After you're finished, drag and drop the folders around the Start menu to position them in the spots you want. You can right-click a folder and select Move to front to move it to the top row.

Moving folders around the Windows 11 Start menu with Move to front button.

Move folders around the Start menu.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

10. To remove an app from a folder, open the folder and drag the icon outside

Finally, if you decide you want to remove an app from a folder and place it by itself in the Start menu, just open the folder and drag the icon outside. If you remove all of the apps except one, the folder itself disappears.

Action to remove an app from a folder in Windows 11 Start menu

Remove an app from a folder.

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

More how-tos

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease
white-house.png

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease

Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Did Google just beat Samsung?
google-pixel-watch-1.png

Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Did Google just beat Samsung?

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car