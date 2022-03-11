How to rearrange the icons in your MacOS Monterey Dock

The MacOS dock has been part of Apple's operating system since its was known as OS X. It's where all of your applications, downloads, and other system software components are most easily accessible. So, it's important that you customize your dock to suit your unique workflow. This short video will show you how to complete all of the most common tasks needed to organize and optimize your dock into the ideal control center for your MacOS Monterey system.

Step-by-step guide for organizing your Dock Moving icons Click and hold -- or left click and hold if using a mouse -- and drag the icon to the spot within your Dock that you'd like it to stay.

Release the touchpad or mouse button and let it drop into place. Removing icons Hold the control key on your keyboard and click -- or right click if using a mouse -- and hover over the "Options" menu.

Find and click "Remove from Dock." Adding icons Find the app or compatible file you'd like to add to the Dock and click and hold it.

Drag the icon to its desired position on the Dock and release it.

If the icon doesn't remain, it's a type of file or app that's incompatible with the MacOS Dock. Keeping recently used apps in your Dock permanently Find the app or file in the Recently Used portion of your dock (usually on the right next to the Trash icon).

Hold the control key on your keyboard and click -- or right click if using a mouse and hover over the "Options" menu.

Find and click "Keep in Dock."

The app or file will move to the permanent part of your Dock, where it can then be moved or removed using the methods listed above.