How to set up and use Hot Corners on macOS (and why you should)

Desktop operating systems always have some very cool features that are placed front and center. At the same time, you'll find some handy additions tucked away that aren't often reported on.
One such feature is called Hot Corners, which isn't a new feature. In fact, Hot Corners have been around for quite some time and are used on other operating systems.
Simply put, a Hot Corner is a configured action that occurs when you move your cursor to one of the four corners of the desktop. Each Hot Corner can be configured with a different action.
With macOS, you can select from the following actions for each Hot Corner:
Although this list might not make your top 5 most used features in macOS, Hot Corners can make your desktop workflow considerably more efficient. Instead of having to locate those actions (or remember trackpad gestures for each), you simply drag your cursor to the associated corner for the action, and you're good to go!
Let's get these Hot Corners configured, so you can start enjoying a better workflow on your macOS desktop.
The location of the Hot Corners configuration isn't exactly intuitive. To configure your Hot Corners, follow these steps.
To access the Hot Corner configuration, click the Apple menu (in the upper left corner of your desktop) and then select System Preferences. In the resulting window (Figure 1), click Mission Control.
In the next window (Figure 2), click Hot Corners at the bottom left corner.
You can now select any one of the available actions from the drop-down for each corner (Figure 3). A word of advice…I tend to leave the top left corner unset, as it can interfere with opening the Apple menu.
Once you have all of your Hot Corners configured (Figure 4), click OK to save your settings.
All you have to do now is move your cursor to the Hot Corner of your choice to enable the action you've configured.
Hot Corners are a great way to help make your macOS desktop workflow a bit more efficient. Once you get the hang of Hot Corners, you'll wonder how you got along without them.